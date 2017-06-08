Comey testimony: Ex-FBI chief calls Trump a liar, says he was fired because of Russia probe

"If a US President wanted to stop an investigation, is firing the FBI chief the way to get it done?"

"Why were you fired?"

"You’re a big and strong man, why didn’t you say no?"

"Tell us how you ended up going to Trump’s house for dinner? Did he call you?"

The big bang Comey testimony that consumed America Thursday June 8 was more about Comey the upright professional and less about obstruction of justice, more about the coarseness of Trump's methods and less about legality. Most legal scholars come around to the view that you can’t indict a sitting President. For now, that's where it's at.

Upside for those who are rooting for Comey and still thinking this is impeachment territory - All the memos Comey wrote about conversations with Trump are with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Generously seasoned with deeply personal and pithy commetary, wry humour and a steady gaze, Comey’s answers to all these questions in the 160 minute public testimony on Russia’s interference in the US 2016 elections was the strongest case he could possibly make that Trump’s actions amounted to obstruction of justice, without actually saying it out loud. Since the US President is above law, these revelations are still in wide arc of politics at a time when Republicans control the Congress and the mid term elections are coming up next Fall. Impeachmint is a real cocktail at a bar on #ComeyDay, impeachment will need a 2/3rd majority in Congress and Democrats are anxious to see Trump gone but don’t have the numbers yet.

Comey knocked Trump right from the start calling him a liar for his accusation that Comey was not running the FBI efficiently. Late in the testimony, Comey said directly that Trump fired him because of the Russia probe and the Republicans asked questions more to keep their voters warm for the midterms.

Unless Republicans abandon Trump, the US President is going to stick around and if the right wingery is successful and quick, we’ll be seeing “Comey the leaker” stories very soon - Comey said he leaked material after he was fired in the hope that it would prod lawmakers to appoint a special prosecutor.

Comey’s testimony has a knuckle rap for news stories based on anonymous sourcing - just as the story Comey leaked ( which we now know) through a Professor at Columbia Law School about his conversations with Trump which had specificity and another story by NYT on the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia did not have them and Comey dismissed it as bogus.

“The challenge, and I’m not picking on reporters, about writing stories about classified information is the people talking about it often don’t really know what’s going on and those of us who actually know what’s going on are not talking about it,” Comey during questioning from Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho). “And we don’t call the press and say, ‘Hey, you got that thing wrong.’ ”