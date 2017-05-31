You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Comedian Kathy Griffin holds up what looks like Trump's severed head; apologises later

Comedian Kathy Griffin holds up what looks like Trump's severed head; apologises later

WorldAPMay, 31 2017 09:08:27 IST

Los Angeles: Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.

The comic posted a video later Tuesday apologizing for the video image, saying it was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

"I sincerely apologize," she said. "I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people."

The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander-in-chief.

File image of US President Donald Trump. AP

File image of US President Donald Trump. AP

Many online called for Griffin to be jailed.

In her apology video, Griffin begs her fans for forgiveness and says she has asked the photographer to remove the images.

"I made a mistake, and I was wrong," she says.

The video had apparently been removed from Shields' blog by late Tuesday.

CNN, whose New Year's Eve coverage Griffin has co-hosted, called the images "disgusting and offensive."

"We are pleased to see she has apologised," CNN said in a statement. "We are evaluating New Year's Eve and have made no decisions at this point."

A publicist for Shields did not respond to a request for comment.


Published Date: May 31, 2017 09:08 am | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 09:08 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 1ENG Vs BAN
2Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
3Jun 3SL Vs SA
4Jun 4IND Vs PAK
5Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores