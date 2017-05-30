Cleveland policeman who fatally shot Tamir Rice is fired | Reuters

You are here:
WorldReutersMay, 30 2017 23:00:06 IST

An Ohio police officer who fatally shot a black 12-year-old boy in 2014 was fired on Tuesday following an internal investigation, city officials said.Timothy Loehmann, a rookie with the Cleveland Division of Police, shot Tamir Rice, who was playing in a playground with a toy gun that fired pellets.

It was one of a string of killings that fueled protests against use of deadly force by U.S. police, particularly against minorities.

Frank Garmback, a second officer involved in the shooting, will be suspended for 10 days and receive additional tactical training, Cleveland Director of Public Safety Michael McGrath said at a news conference.

In 2015, a Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to charge Garmback or Loehmann.In March, a Cleveland police dispatcher was suspended for eight days for failing to warn officers that a 911 caller had described the scene at the playground as probably a child with a fake gun. (Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)

Published Date: May 30, 2017 11:00 pm | Updated Date: May 30, 2017 11:00 pm

