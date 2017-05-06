China's C919 jet lands successfully after maiden flight | Reuters

You are here:
WorldReutersMay, 06 2017 03:02:11 IST

SHANGHAI China's home-grown C919 passenger jet landed successfully in Shanghai after an 80-minute maiden flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.

The narrow-body aircraft, which will compete with Boeing's (BA.N) 737 and the Airbus (AIR.PA) A320, is a key symbol of China's ambitions to muscle into a global jet market estimated to be worth $2 trillion over the next 20 years.

(Reporting by Jackie Cai, Adam Jourdan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Published Date: May 06, 2017 03:02 am | Updated Date: May 06, 2017 03:02 am

