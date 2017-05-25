China working with Pakistan govt to rescue Chinese couple abducted in Balochistan

Beijing: A Chinese government spokesman says his country is working with Pakistani authorities to rescue a Chinese couple abducted in southwest Pakistan.

Police are currently searching for the two Chinese language teachers who were abducted in Quetta on Wednesday by gunmen who stopped their car and reportedly shot a man who attempted to intervene.

No one immediately claimed responsibility and the motive behind the abduction is unclear.

Thousands of Chinese nationals work in Pakistan and have frequently been targeted in attacks by anti-government militants.

China is a longtime ally of Pakistan and is currently building a network of roads and power plants under a project known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Gunmen attacked a highway construction site earlier this month, killing 10 workers.