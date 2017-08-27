China: Typhoon Pakhar makes landfall days after Typhoon Hato hit Guangdong province

Beijing: Pakhar, the 14th typhoon of 2017, on Sunday landed in the Chinese city Taishan in Guangdong province, bringing gales of up to 33 meters per second.

Pakhar hit the province soon after Typhoon Hato, which landed on Wednesday in Zhuhai, about 80 km from Taishan, Xinhua reported.

The meteorological centre said the city would see rainstorms and fierce winds on Sunday.

A temporary closing of local companies, government agencies, schools and public places started on Saturday.

China's National Meteorological Centre (NMC) said Pakhar would move northwestward, entering Guangxi Zhuang region on Sunday evening while losing strength.