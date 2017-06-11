China launches record-breaking drone swarm with 119 unmanned aerial vehicles

You are here:
WorldPTIJun, 11 2017 16:17:32 IST

Beijing: China has launched a record breaking swarm of 119 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, authorities said on Sunday.

Representational image. PTI

The feat broke the previous record of a swarm of 67 drones, the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) said.

The 119 drones performed catapult-assisted take-offs and formations in the sky.

According to the CETC, "swarm intelligence" is regarded as the core of artificial intelligence of unmanned systems and the future of intelligent unmanned systems.

Zhao Yanjie, an engineer with CETC, said that ever since drones were invented in 1917, intelligent swarms have become a disruptive force to "change rules of the game".

Reports in the Chinese official media in the recent past said Chinese military is also testing to launch mass armed drones as a new technique in battle conditions.

China is currently the largest maker of drones.


Published Date: Jun 11, 2017 04:17 pm | Updated Date: Jun 11, 2017 04:17 pm

