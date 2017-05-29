China cyber security: Law to be enforced from 1 June to protect personal information online

Beijing: China's cyber security law will take effect on 1 June, banning online service providers from collecting and selling users' personal information.

According to the new law that was adopted by China's top legislature in November last year, Internet service providers cannot collect user information that is irrelevant to the services and they should handle such information in line with laws and agreements.

Users now have rights to ask service providers to delete their information if such information is abused, Xinua news agency reported on Monday.

The controversial law mandates strict data surveillance and storage for firms working in China.

Cyber security management staff will be required to protect information obtained, and are banned from leaking or selling the information, including privacy and commercial secrets.

Those who violate the provisions and infringe on personal information will face hefty fines.

The law also makes it clear that no one can use the Internet to conduct fraud or sell prohibited goods.

Other regualations relating to online news and civilian drones will also come into effect on 1 June.

A regulation on online news will require individuals and groups to get government permission before releasing news on instant messaging apps or social websites.

Civilian drones weighing more than 250 grams will have to be registered under real names to improve civil aviation safety.