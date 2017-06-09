You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. China concerned about reported killing of two nationals in Pakistan - Xinhua | Reuters

China concerned about reported killing of two nationals in Pakistan - Xinhua | Reuters

WorldReutersJun, 09 2017 04:02:56 IST

China is "gravely concerned" about the reported killing of two kidnapped Chinese nationals in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province late last month, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.

Islamic State killed two Chinese teachers in the province last month, the militant group's Amaq news agency said Thursday. A Baluchistan government spokesman had said officials were trying to confirm if the report was true.

"We have taken note of relevant reports and we express our grave concern. We have been trying to rescue the two kidnapped hostages over the past days," Xinhua quoted Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying as saying.

"The Chinese side is working to learn about and verify relevant information through various channels, including working with Pakistani authorities," Xinhua quoted her as saying. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 04:02 am | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 04:02 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
2Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
3Jun 11IND Vs SA
4Jun 12SL Vs PAK
5Jun 14A1 Vs B2
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores