Charlottesville violence: Iran's foreign minister condemns Donald Trump's 'slow' reaction to racism

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump is slow to condemn racism in the US.

"Quick to insult Islam but hesitant to condemn racist terror at home," Zarif said on Twitter. "Terror in name of race or religion is plain terror & represents neither," he said in another tweet.

The remarks by Zarif followed Trump's mixed response to the deadly attack at a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend when a car was driven into counter-protesters, killing a woman.

Trump faced criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for his response to the violence. He condemned violence by "many sides", but stopped short of explicitly condemning the far-right.