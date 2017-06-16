Chanting we want justice, protesters storm local town hall after deadly London fire | Reuters

LONDON Several hundred protesters chanting "we want justice" stormed a local town hall in London on Friday after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people, Reuters reporters at the scene said.The angry protesters barged their way through an automatic door at Kensington and Chelsea town hall and sought to gain entry to an upper floor. Police barred their way and scuffles broke out, a Reuters reporter said.They chanted: "We want justice", "bring them out" and "shame on you". A larger crowd of people remained outside. Some people then left the building though others remained inside.

Tensions in the local community have grown since Wednesday's deadly blaze at the Grenfell Tower in north Kensington which provided social housing for some 600 people.

There have been demands for answers as to how the blaze was able to engulf the 24-storey building along with complaints that not enough was being done to provide assistance for those left homeless or information about those still missing.British Prime Minister Theresa May visited the injured in hospital on Friday but is herself under mounting criticism for not meeting victims of the blaze sooner.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, London mayor Sadiq Khan, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth, 91, have all visited the local area and anger has been growing in the community.While the disaster has prompted an outpouring of generosity, there was also fury at the authorities as the charred tower was cast as a deadly symbol of a divided society. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Jamillah Knowles, editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden)

