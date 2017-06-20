Champs Elysees attacker swore allegiance to Islamic State - source | Reuters

PARIS A man who rammed his car into a police van near Paris' Champs Elysees avenue on Monday had pledged allegiance to Islamic State militants, a source close to the investigation said on Tuesday.

The source said the man, who died in the attack, had given a letter to his brother-in-law announcing his support for the group that controls parts of Syria and Iraq.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; Editing by Richard Lough)

