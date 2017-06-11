Centre-right PDK party set to win Kosovo parliamentary vote - exit poll | Reuters

PRISTINA A coalition led by the centre-right Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) is set to come first in Sunday's parliamentary election with a win of 40 percent of the votes, an exit poll showed.

Opposition party Vetevendosje (VV) is forecast to get 30 percent of the votes, while a coalition led by the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) is projected to get 27 percent of the votes, Klan Kosova TV's exit poll showed.

