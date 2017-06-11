You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Centre-right PDK party set to win Kosovo parliamentary vote - exit poll | Reuters

Centre-right PDK party set to win Kosovo parliamentary vote - exit poll | Reuters

WorldReutersJun, 11 2017 23:30:06 IST

PRISTINA A coalition led by the centre-right Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) is set to come first in Sunday's parliamentary election with a win of 40 percent of the votes, an exit poll showed.

Opposition party Vetevendosje (VV) is forecast to get 30 percent of the votes, while a coalition led by the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) is projected to get 27 percent of the votes, Klan Kosova TV's exit poll showed.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Ivana Sekularac, Greg Mahlich)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 11, 2017 11:30 pm | Updated Date: Jun 11, 2017 11:30 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 12SL Vs PAK
2Jun 14ENG Vs B2
3Jun 15BAN Vs B1
4Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores