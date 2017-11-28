You are here:
Centre allows Soumya Swaminathan to take over as Deputy Director General at WHO

WorldIANSNov, 28 2017 13:22:13 IST

New Delhi: The Centre has cleared Soumya Swaminathan, Director General (DG) of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), to take up foreign assignment as a deputy director general at the World Health Organisation (WHO) for about two years.

File image of Soumya Swaminathan. Twitter @doctorsoumya

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved grant of cadre clearance to Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research and Department of Health Research, to take up foreign assignment of the post of Deputy Director General for Programme (DPP), WHO Geneva, for the period from 1 Dec, 2017 to 18 Nov, 2019," said an order.

It also said that the ACC has approved a Search-cum-Selection Committee for identifying the successor of Soumya Swaminathan.

Swaminathan, who is widely recognised for her research on tuberculosis, is a well-known paediatrician by profession.


