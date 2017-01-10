Canada's Trudeau to shuffle Cabinet Tuesday, drop foreign minister - reports | Reuters

OTTAWA Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to shuffle a number of members of his Cabinet as early as Tuesday, potentially including the foreign affairs minister, Canadian media reported on Monday.The Canadian Press, citing sources, reported that the move would involve at least six people, including Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion. Current Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland is considered likely to replace him, the report said.The Globe and Mail newspaper cited one source as saying that up to nine people could be shuffled, including in some lower- profile ministries such as Labor and Veterans Affairs.

Representatives for Dion, Freeland and Trudeau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The changes would come just a little over a year after Trudeau appointed his Cabinet and less than two weeks before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

With the United States being Canada's largest trading partner and Trump promising to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement, Canada's relationship with its neighbour to the south is a crucial one.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Cooney)

