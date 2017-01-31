Canada's terrorism threat level unchanged after shooting - minister | Reuters

OTTAWA Canada's national terrorism threat level remains unchanged at medium after a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, federal Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told reporters in Ottawa on Monday.Police in the capital of the province of Quebec have a suspect in custody and believe the person acted alone. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the shooting, which happened during prayers at the mosque on Sunday evening, "a terrorist attack."

