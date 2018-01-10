California mudslides: 13 dead, over 20 missing as rescue operations continue in Montecito after heavy storms

Los Angeles: Mudslides unleashed by a ferocious storm demolished homes in southern California and killed at least 13 people, police said on Wednesday.

Authorities said the bodies were discovered in mud and debris during rescue operations in Montecito, northwest of Los Angeles.

"We are saddened to report that this incident so far has resulted in 13 confirmed fatalities, as result of the storm that came through our area last night," Santa Barbara County sheriff Bill Brown told a news conference, warning that he expected the death toll to increase.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said on its Twitter feed it was using dogs to look for victims where multiple homes once stood in Montecito following heavy rain, with more than 20 people reported missing.

The department posted pictures of rivers of waist-high mud flowing through neighborhoods and roads rendered impassable by fallen trees.

"Firefighters successfully rescued a 14-yr-old girl after she was trapped for hours inside a destroyed home in Montecito," it added.

Roads were clogged throughout the region with mudflows shutting down more than 30 miles of the 101 Freeway and knocking a number of homes from their foundations.

Pounding rain weakened south-facing slopes above Montecito and flooded a creek, sending mud and huge rocks rolling into housing areas.

Emergency services told reporters at least "two dozen" people were missing with "several dozen" homes damaged or destroyed. They said they had rescued scores of residents, including 50 airlifted by hoist.

The highest rainfall total was recorded at five inches in Ventura County, according to the National Weather Service Los Angeles.

Much of the affected area is land scorched by the massive Thomas fire in December, where there is no vegetation to soak up the excess water.

About 275 traffic crashes were logged in the California Highway Patrol's jurisdiction in Los Angeles County during the morning commute — compared with just 30 reported collisions during the same period on Tuesday last week.