Cairo bombing: Shadowy militant group with links to Muslim Brotherhood claims responsibility for attack

WorldAPJun, 19 2017 13:49:20 IST

Cairo: A shadowy militant group in Egypt that is suspected of links to the banned Muslim Brotherhood has claimed responsibility for a deadly roadside bombing in Cairo on Sunday.

Representational image. Reuters

The authorities say the explosion in the Egyptian capital's upscale suburb of Maadi, home to many foreigners and diplomats, was remotely detonated. One police officer was killed and four others were wounded.

The Hasm militant group says in a statement released on Monday that "members of the security forces are legitimate targets" since they have shed "the blood of peaceful demonstrators."

It says the bombing was also a protest against parliament's move to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia. Hasm accuses the government of "selling the homeland."

The group has previously claimed several smaller attacks, mainly targeting policemen.


Published Date: Jun 19, 2017 01:45 pm | Updated Date: Jun 19, 2017 01:49 pm

