British police seize a car as part of Manchester attack investigation | Reuters

Jun, 03 2017

LONDON British police have lifted a cordon in the centre of Manchester and seized a car on Friday which they said could be potentially significant to their investigation into last week's suicide bombing in the city.

Police are trying to establish the movements of Salman Abedi before he killed 22 people at a concert by U.S singer Ariana Grande on May 22, in the deadliest militant attack in Britain for 12 years.

"This is potentially a significant development in the investigation," Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said in a statement, which added that enquiries concerning the vehicle were ongoing. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 02:01 am | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 02:01 am

