British police arrest 27-year-old man in London Bridge attack probe | Reuters

British police investigating last weekend's deadly attacks on London Bridge said they arrested a 27-year-old man in Ilford in east London on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police, in a statement posted on its website on Saturday, said the man was taken into custody at a police station in Berkshire and is being detained under the Terrorism Act. bit.ly/2rfafCl

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.