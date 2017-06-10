British police arrest 27-year-old man in London Bridge attack probe | Reuters

You are here:
Jun, 10 2017 06:45:04 IST

British police investigating last weekend's deadly attacks on London Bridge said they arrested a 27-year-old man in Ilford in east London on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police, in a statement posted on its website on Saturday, said the man was taken into custody at a police station in Berkshire and is being detained under the Terrorism Act. bit.ly/2rfafCl

