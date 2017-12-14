You are here:
British lawmakers defeat May's government on Brexit law | Reuters

WorldReutersDec, 14 2017 01:31:57 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers defeated Prime Minister Theresa May’s government on Wednesday, voting to change her Brexit blueprint in a move which could complicate her efforts to sever ties with the European Union. An Anti-Brexit protestor waves EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson The parliament voted 309 to 305 in favour of an amendment to demand parliament pass a separate bill to approve any final deal with the EU.

