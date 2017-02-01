British ambassador says plans in place for Syria talks | Reuters

BAGHDAD The next round of United Nations-based peace talks on Syria have been scheduled for February 20, British ambassador to the United Nations Matthew Rycroft said on Tuesday.The talks had been planned to begin in Geneva on February 8 but Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last week that they had been postponed.

Last week, Russia, Iran and Turkey presided over peace talks between the Syrian government and opposition in Astan, Kazakhstan. The Kazakhstan talks ended with Moscow, Ankara and Tehran agreeing to monitor Syrian government and opposition compliance with a Dec. 30 truce.

(Reporting By Ned Parker)

