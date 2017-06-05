Brighton siege: Melbourne police shoots hostage-taker, woman rescued, three officers injured in operation

Australian police on Monday shot dead a man who took a woman hostage in a Melbourne apartment after the body of another man was found in the building's lobby. The woman escaped safely but three officers were injured as police stormed the building, an AFP report said.

"Police have resolved a hostage situation at an apartment block in Brighton (Melbourne suburb)," Victoria state police said in a statement. "A man has been shot dead by police in the Bay Street apartment complex shortly before 6 pm. Police have safely rescued a woman who was being held against her will in the apartment block," the statement said.

Police were responding to reports of an explosion at the apartment earlier in the day when they found the body of a man in the foyer.

"Another man was earlier found dead with a gunshot wound in the lobby of the serviced apartment building just after 4 pm," the police said.

According to reports, the emergency services, including SES crews, were called to the scene just after the explosion.

Police said it appeared the man in the foyer was shot dead and specialist police attempted to negotiate with a man in one of the apartments. "Police were attempting to negotiate with a man in one of the apartments," the spokeswoman told IANS.

According to India Today TV channel, 40 rounds of gunfire and a loud explosion were heard on Bay Street.

"Victoria Police specialist units are currently on the scene. Roads are closed in the vicinity and we urge the community to avoid the area," the spokesperson added.

A report by ABC onlinesaid police are investigating whether the incident is terrorism related.

With inputs from agencies