BRICS Summit 2017 Xiamen Declaration Full Text: Members name Pakistan-based terror groups JeM and LeT

On Monday, five nations at the ongoing BRICS Summit at Xiamen, China united to take a stand against terrorism and issued a declaration, which, for the first time, named terror groups based in Pakistan.

The declaration, adopted by the five BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — condemned Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Hizb-ut-Tahrir.

China last week rejected that India's concerns over terrorism emanating from Pakistan would be discussed at the summit, saying that the topic was 'inappropriate' for discussion.

Recognising the terror outfits in Pakistan, the declaration said, "We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaeda and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir."

Read the full text of the declaration below:

