BRICS Summit 2017: Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Michel Temer discuss common global vision

Xiamen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Brazilian president Michel Temer and discussed a partnership based on a "common global vision".

The two leaders met in this southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen on the sidelines of the ninth BRICS Summit.

"A partnership based on a common global vision & shared democratic values. PM @narendramodi engages with Brazilian President @MichelTemer," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During the last BRICS Summit in Goa in October, Modi and Temer held a similar bilateral meeting.

Earlier, addressing the plenary session of the BRICS Summit, Modi said trade and economy were the foundations of the cooperation among BRICS - Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa.

He suggested some steps that can be taken to upgrade mutual cooperation.

He also called for the creation of a BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing countries.

The prime minister said a strong partnership among member nations on innovation and digital economy can help spur growth, promote transparency and support the sustainable development goals.

