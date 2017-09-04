You are here:
BRICS Summit 2017: Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Michel Temer discuss common global vision

WorldPTISep, 04 2017 16:05:52 IST

Xiamen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Brazilian president Michel Temer and discussed a partnership based on a "common global vision".

The two leaders met in this southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen on the sidelines of the ninth BRICS Summit.

The leaders of the five BRICS countries. Reuters

"A partnership based on a common global vision & shared democratic values. PM @narendramodi engages with Brazilian President @MichelTemer," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During the last BRICS Summit in Goa in October, Modi and Temer held a similar bilateral meeting.

Earlier, addressing the plenary session of the BRICS Summit, Modi said trade and economy were the foundations of the cooperation among BRICS - Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa.

He suggested some steps that can be taken to upgrade mutual cooperation.

He also called for the creation of a BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing countries.

The prime minister said a strong partnership among member nations on innovation and digital economy can help spur growth, promote transparency and support the sustainable development goals.

