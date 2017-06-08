BRICS media summit: China to set up $1 million fund to support journalists

Beijing: China's state news agency Xinhua on Thursday announced it will set up $1 million BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) media fund to support journalists of member countries.

The state-controlled outlet will work for the integrated development of the new media and establish liaison offices with media in BRICS countries, president of Xinhua news agency Cai Mingzhao said.

He was speaking on the final day of the BRICS media summit. The BRICS summit will take place at Xiamen in Fujian province in September.

Cai said Xinhua will also give reporting and photo exhibition awards.

Xinhua was founded in 1931, to disseminate information for the Communist Party of China.

Cai said there was a need for cooperation among the media of BRICS members countries.

Journalists from member countries attended the summit where challenges and the constructive role of media was discussed.