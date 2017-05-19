Brazil's President Temer denies allegations, says he will not resign | Reuters

You are here:
WorldReutersMay, 19 2017 01:33:10 IST

BRASILIA Brazil's President Michel Temer denied on Thursday allegations that he condoned the payment of a bribe to silence a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever corruption scandal and said he would not resign.

Temer, whose one-year-old coalition government is under threat of collapsing, said he will prove his innocence in an investigation opened by the Supreme Court.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Published Date: May 19, 2017 01:33 am | Updated Date: May 19, 2017 01:33 am

