Bodies of three Indian climbers retrieved from Mount Everest, airlifted to Kathmandu

Kathmandu: Bodies of three Indian climbers,two of whom had died last year on Mount Everest, were retrieved on Sunday from a high altitude camp on the world's tallest peak and airlifted to the Nepalese capital.

Paresh Chandra Nath, 58, and Gautam Gosh, 50, were missing since April 7 last year.

Ravi Kumar, 27, had died last week when he fell into a crevice after conquering the world's tallest peak. His body was also recovered from the same camp.

Their bodies have been sent to Kathmandu by helicopter for the post-mortem, My Republica said.

Nath and Gosh, who had reached in camp-4 on 15 March last year, were found buried under snow. They were associated with Trekking Camp Nepal Private Limited, Kathmandu for the Everest expedition.

They died last year but their remains could not be moved due to bad weather, according to tourism department officials.

The bodies were found above 8,000 metres —an altitude that marks the beginning of the "death zone".

Kumar was associated with Summit Trek Private Limited, Kathmandu.

On Wednesday, bodies of four climbers, including two foreigners and a woman, were found at a high altitude camp on Mount Everest, taking the total number of fatalities on the world's tallest peak to ten this season.

Last year, five climbers lost their lives on Everest. A total of 640 people reached the summit.Climbers ascend Everest from two sides —the north face from China and the South face from Nepal.

Nepal had cleared 371 mountaineers to climb Mount Everest during the current season ending this month.Nearly 300 people have died on Mt Everest since the first ascent to the peak was made in 1953.It is estimated that more than 200 dead bodies are still lying on the mountain.