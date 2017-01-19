Better to review Iran deal than withdraw from it - Trump UN pick Haley | Reuters

WASHINGTON It would be better for the United States to carefully review the 2015 Iran nuclear deal rather than unilaterally withdraw from it, Nikki Haley, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to the United Nations, said on Wednesday."I think what would be more beneficial at this point is that we look at all the details of the Iran deal, we see if they (the Iranians) are actually in compliance. If we find that there are violations that we act on those violations," Haley told lawmakers at her Senate confirmation hearing.

