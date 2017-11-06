You are here:
Berlin neighborhood, museum of technology evacuated after WWII bomb found during construction work

Nov, 06 2017

Berlin: Berlin police are evacuating a downtown area of the capital including the popular German Museum of Technology after a World War II bomb was found during construction work.

Police said the area in the Kreuzberg district is being evacuated temporarily as a precaution while experts defuse and dispose of the 100-kilogram Russian bomb.

Even more than 70 years after the end of WWII such finds during construction work are common in Germany.


