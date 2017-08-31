Benazir Bhutto assassination: Bilawal, Aseefa call verdict on Pervez Musharraf 'disappointing, unacceptable'

Islamabad: Following the verdict in the 2007 Benazir Bhutto assassination case, the former prime minister's children expressed their displeasure with the judgment on Twitter.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Twitter called the decision "disappointing and unacceptable", adding that the party would explore legal options.

SMBB case decision is disappointing & unacceptable. Realse of terrorists not only unjust but also dangerous. PPP will explore legal options. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) August 31, 2017

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi declared former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf an absconder in the assassination of Bhutto while acquitting all five Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan suspects. Two police officials were sentenced to 17 years each in prison. Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, the youngest of the siblings, said in a tweet that "they were still awaiting justice".

There will be no justice till Pervez Musharraf answers for his crimes ! — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) August 31, 2017

Sharing her sister's sentiments, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari also expressed displeasure with the verdict, saying: "Police men arrested but actual terrorists acquitted #Shame".

Benazir Bhutto was killed in a gun-and-bomb attack outside Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh on 27 December, 2007, when Musharraf was President of the country.