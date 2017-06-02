You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Belgium arrests man in connection with Paris attacks | Reuters

Belgium arrests man in connection with Paris attacks | Reuters

WorldReutersJun, 02 2017 21:55:23 IST

BRUSSELS Belgium has arrested a man in connection with the November 2015 attacks in Paris, prosecutors said, saying he had been charged with terrorist murders and being a leading member of a terrorist organisation.

Prosecutors named the man as 31-year-old Yassine A., without giving any more details on how he was related to the attacks which killed 130 people and wounded many others.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 09:55 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 09:55 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 3SL Vs SA
2Jun 4IND Vs PAK
3Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
4Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
5Jun 7PAK Vs SA
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores