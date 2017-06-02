Belgium arrests man in connection with Paris attacks | Reuters

BRUSSELS Belgium has arrested a man in connection with the November 2015 attacks in Paris, prosecutors said, saying he had been charged with terrorist murders and being a leading member of a terrorist organisation.

Prosecutors named the man as 31-year-old Yassine A., without giving any more details on how he was related to the attacks which killed 130 people and wounded many others.

