Beijing launches large-scale evictions of migrant workers, triggers protests

Nov, 28 2017

Beijing: Authorities in Beijing have launched sweeping evictions of workers who have migrated from elsewhere in the country, triggering a public outcry over the treatment of people the city depends on to build skyscrapers, care for children and take on other lowly-paid work.

A massive fire
killed 19 people in Beijing earlier this month. AP

Workers interviewed by AP say whole families have been evicted often with little notice, leaving them scrambling to transport their belongings in the wintry weather.

The city launched a 40-day campaign to clear out tenants from buildings deemed unsafe after a massive fire killed 19 people at apartments rented mainly by low-income Chinese migrant workers.

China Labor Bulletin spokesman Geoffrey Crothall says the evictions are part of an ongoing effort by the government to redevelop land and capitalize on rising land prices.


