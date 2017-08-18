Barcelona terror attack: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu condemns incident, says terrorism is the biggest menace

New Delhi: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in Barcelona in Spain in which at least 13 people died and said terrorism is the biggest menace humanity is facing.

"I am deeply shocked by the terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and injured," Naidu said in a message.

"There can be no justification for such barbaric and reprehensible acts," he added.

The vice-president said that terrorism is the "biggest menace humanity is facing with all pluralist societies increasingly encountering new levels of threat".

"International terrorism can only be defeated by coordinated global efforts. We stand with the people and the government of Spain and commend their swift action in dealing with the attackers," he said.

"I join the nation in praying for the bereaved families and early recovery of the injured," he added.

Spanish police on Friday said that they killed five persons in the town of Cambrils to stop a second attempted van attack after an earlier one in Barcelona that claimed the lives of 13 people and injured over 100 others.