Barcelona terror attack: Spanish police identifies Younes Abouyaaqoub as driver of van

Barcelona: Spanish police on Monday said that they have identified the driver of the van that mowed down pedestrians on the busy Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona, killing 13.

On Sunday, Police said security operations were underway in Catalonia and on the French border as they tried to find Moroccan-born Younes Abouyaaqoub (22), who they believed as the only one of 12 suspects still at large.

The Catalonia police announced the identification on Twitter, without giving his name but Catalonia's regional interior minister Joaquim Forn told local radio that "everything suggests the van driver is Younes Abouyaaqoub".

Identified the driver van of the Barcelona attack #Barcelona#Cambrils — Mossos (@mossos) August 21, 2017

The suspect remains at large, and police say that they do not know if he is still in Spain. "We don't know where he is," regional police chief Josep Lluis Trapero said.