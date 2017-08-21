You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News
  3. Barcelona terror attack: Spanish police identifies Younes Abouyaaqoub as driver of van

Barcelona terror attack: Spanish police identifies Younes Abouyaaqoub as driver of van

WorldPTIAug, 21 2017 14:08:38 IST

Barcelona: Spanish police on Monday said that they have identified the driver of the van that mowed down pedestrians on the busy Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona, killing 13.

Injured people are treated in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said. (AP Photo/Oriol Duran)

Injured people are treated in Barcelona. (AP Photo/Oriol Duran)

On Sunday, Police said security operations were underway in Catalonia and on the French border as they tried to find Moroccan-born Younes Abouyaaqoub (22), who they believed as the only one of 12 suspects still at large.

The  Catalonia police announced the identification on Twitter, without giving his name but Catalonia's regional interior minister Joaquim Forn told local radio that "everything suggests the van driver is Younes Abouyaaqoub".

 

 

The suspect remains at large, and police say that they do not know if he is still in Spain. "We don't know where he is," regional police chief Josep Lluis Trapero said.


Published Date: Aug 21, 2017 01:51 pm | Updated Date: Aug 21, 2017 02:08 pm


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories



Cricket Scores