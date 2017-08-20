Barcelona terror attack: Missing seven-year-old British-Australian boy confirmed dead

Barcelona: The body of a seven-year-old boy with dual British-Australian nationality, who had been missing since the terror attacks, has been identified by his father, Spanish authorities said on Sunday.

Julian Cadman was killed when a van was driven at speed into pedestrians strolling in the city's Rambla boulevard on Thursday, the regional Interior Ministry and police said.

"3 more dead victims of the attack in #Barcelona identified: 1 Australian boy (also UK nationality), 1 Italian citizen, 1 Belgian," the regional Mossos d'Esquadra force tweeted.

Identificades 3 víctimes més de l'atemptat de #BarcelonaAttack

1 menor australià (també nacionalitat UK)

1 persona italiana

1 persona belga — EmergènciesCatalunya (@emergenciescat) August 20, 2017

Cadman, who has become the second minor whose body has been identified after the attack, was separated from his mother in the mayhem of the attack.

The boy's father arrived in Barcelona from Australia on Saturday and, accompanied by psychologists and other emotional support professionals, went to the city's Institute of Legal Medicine to identify his son's mortal remains.

Cadman's mother was injured in the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

He is one of 14 people to have been killed in two assaults perpetrated by a terror cell that police investigators believe was made up of 12 members, one of whom they think is still on the run.