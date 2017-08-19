Barcelona terror attack: Donald Trump calls Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy, offers full support in investigation

Washington: US President Donald Trump pledged the full support of the United States in investigating the attacks in Spain's Barcelona and Cambrils and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

According to a White House statement released on Friday, Trump made the pledge in a phone call with Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Trump told Rajoy that the US was prepared to render "whatever assistance" Spanish authorities need as they pursue their investigation into the attacks in Barcelona and the nearby seaside town of Cambrils, Efe news reported.

During their call, Trump also extended his condolences to the victims and families of the attacks.

The two leaders spoke shortly after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that a US citizen was among the 13 people killed on Thursday when terrorists drove a van into a throng of pedestrians in Barcelona's Las Ramblas district.

Another American suffered minor injuries in the attack, according to State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to condemn the attack and urge Spaniards to "be tough & strong" in the face of terrorism.

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Islamic State issued a claim of responsibility for the violence in Barcelona.

Trump and Rajoy first met in person in May, during the NATO summit in Brussels. The two men saw each other again last month at the G20 gathering in Hamburg.