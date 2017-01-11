Barack Obama's thanks 'brother' Joe Biden and 'best friend' Michelle: His gratitude list

President Barack Obama addressed America and the world for the final time as president Tuesday, in a speech that was both a tearful goodbye and a call to arms.

Capping his eight years in the White House, Obama returned to his adoptive hometown of Chicago to recast his "yes we can" campaign credo as "yes we did."

Listing landmarks of his presidency — from the Iran nuclear deal to reforming healthcare — much of the speech was dedicated to lifting up supporters shaken by Donald Trump's shock election.

Obama called on them to pick up the torch, fight for democracy and forge a new "social compact".

Here's how he thanked the people who helped him be the President for eight years.