Barack Obama's last message as the 44th President of United States of America

As Donald Trump took oath as the 45th President of the United States, outgoing President Barack Obama shared an emotional farewell letter on the social networking site Facebook on Thursday.

Expressing his gratitude to the US people, Obama wrote: "Throughout these eight years, you have been the source of goodness, resilience and hope from which I've pulled strength. I've seen neighbours and communities take care of each other during the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes."

Obama recalled the Charleston Church shooting and said that he had mourned with grieving families searching for answers.

Obama noted that he had watched scientists help wounded war heroes walk again and seen "scientists help a paralysed man regain his sense of touch".

The outgoing President recalled some positive points of his tenure like providing access to healthcare and legalising same-sex marriages.

"I have seen the youngest of children remind us through their actions and through their generosity of our obligations to care for refugees, or work for peace, and, above all, to look out for each other," Obama further wrote.

"When the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person. The single-most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We'. 'We the People'. 'We shall overcome'."

"I'll be right there with you every step of the way," he added.

The 44th US President shared a link on his Facebook post for anyone interested in keeping in touch with his work.



On Friday he shared his final thoughts on Twitter.

"It's been the honour of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man," Obama tweeted.

In another tweet, the 44th US President said: "I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love."

"I'm still asking you to believe - not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you," tweeted the outgoing President.

"As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at http://Obama.org," his tweet read.

