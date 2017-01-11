Barack Obama makes his farewell speech in Chicago: A timeline of his memorable quotes

All eyes will be on US President Barack Obama when he makes his farewell speech on Tuesday night in Chicago — a city where he launched his political career.

"I'll be thinking back to being a young community organiser, pretty much fresh out of school, and feeling as if my faith in America's ability to bring about change in our democracy has been vindicated," Obama said in a White House video previewing his speech, reported AP.

He will certainly have a few words for his successor Donald Trump. "It's not going to be like an anti-Trump speech, it's not going to be a red meat, rabble rousing thing, it will be statesman-like but it will also be true to him," lead speechwriter Cody Keenan told AFP.

Obama's eight-year presidential stint is dotted with historical speeches. David Kusnet of The Guardian has even described him as America's orator-in-chief. Here's a brief timeline of Obama's most memorable quotes: