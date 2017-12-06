Barack Obama has the most-liked tweet in 2017; Donald Trump doesn't even make the list

Although US President Donald Trump creates a lot of buzz on Twitter round the clock but it is his predecessor Barack Obama who has the most-liked tweet of 2017 in his kitty.

According to Twitter's year-in-review list, Obama's tweet reacting to racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August was not only the most-liked tweet of 2017 but also in the history of the micro-blogging platform that has over 300 million users.

The tweet, sent from @BarackObama, quoted Nelson Mandela's 1994 autobiography: "No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion."

It was also the second-most retweeted tweet of the year, Vox reported on 6 December. The most retweeted tweet was about chicken nuggets from the food chain Wendy's.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Trump, however, was the most-talked-about politician but none of his tweets made the lists of most liked messages. Obama sent the first tweet from the official @POTUS account, which now belongs to Trump, in May 2015.

Trump's most retweeted tweet ever is a fake video of him beating up CNN, a GIF that originated on the Reddit community. Obama has 97.6 million followers on Twitter while Trump has 44.1 million.

The most shared TwitterMoments included NASA's discovery of seven Earth-like new planets and Beyonce announcing her pregnancy.