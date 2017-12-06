You are here:
Barack Obama has the most-liked tweet in 2017; Donald Trump doesn't even make the list

WorldIANSDec, 06 2017 12:50:59 IST


Although US President Donald Trump creates a lot of buzz on Twitter round the clock but it is his predecessor Barack Obama who has the most-liked tweet of 2017 in his kitty.

Former US president Barack Obama gives a speech in France. AP

According to Twitter's year-in-review list, Obama's tweet reacting to racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August was not only the most-liked tweet of 2017 but also in the history of the micro-blogging platform that has over 300 million users.

The tweet, sent from @BarackObama, quoted Nelson Mandela's 1994 autobiography: "No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion."

It was also the second-most retweeted tweet of the year, Vox reported on 6 December. The most retweeted tweet was about chicken nuggets from the food chain Wendy's.


Trump, however, was the most-talked-about politician but none of his tweets made the lists of most liked messages. Obama sent the first tweet from the official @POTUS account, which now belongs to Trump, in May 2015.

Trump's most retweeted tweet ever is a fake video of him beating up CNN, a GIF that originated on the Reddit community. Obama has 97.6 million followers on Twitter while Trump has 44.1 million.

The most shared TwitterMoments included NASA's discovery of seven Earth-like new planets and Beyonce announcing her pregnancy.


Published Date: Dec 06, 2017 11:25 am | Updated Date: Dec 06, 2017 12:50 pm


