Baloch protesters hold rally against Pakistan 'brutalities' in London

London: The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) held a protest against Pakistani "brutalities" in the restive Balochistan outside the Pakistan High Commission in London.

The protesters accused the army of the illegal abduction of Baloch women and unleashing bloodshed in the region.

"The protest rally was aimed at highlighting and exposing continuous Pakistani army brutalities and bloodshed in Balochistan before the world," BRP president of UK zone Mansoor Baloch said in the statement.

Apart from this, the illegal abduction of Baloch women from different parts of Balochistan including Dera Bugti and Bolan was highlighted, the statement said.

From the Pakistan mission, the group marched up to 10 Downing Street to stage a protest outside British Prime Minister Theresa May’s official residence.

"In past few days, Pakistani forces targeted civilian population and abducted dozens of Baloch during military operation in Dera Bugti, Kohistan Marri, and Kech," BRP spokesperson Sher Mohammad Bugti said in Geneva.

Bugti said that Pakistani forces used their full military might against and indiscriminately targeted Baloch civilians.

"Similarly, Pakistan army conducted offensive in different areas of Dasht, Kech and targeted civil populace, harassed and tortured women and children. The Pakistani forces and intelligence agencies abducted and took dozens of Baloch innocent civilians to an undisclosed location in Dasht’s Jam Mohammad, Zyarathi and other adjacent areas," he added.

The group has urged the international community to join in their protest against Pakistan’s action and condemn the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was against the will of the Baloch people.