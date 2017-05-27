BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday | Reuters

LONDON British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.

The airline said most long-haul flights due to come to the airports on Sunday would arrive as expected but there would be further delays and disruption to its services.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.