BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday | Reuters

WorldReutersMay, 27 2017 21:59:30 IST

LONDON British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.

The airline said most long-haul flights due to come to the airports on Sunday would arrive as expected but there would be further delays and disruption to its services.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

