Austrian conservatives pick Foreign Minister Kurz as leader | Reuters

WorldReutersMay, 15 2017 00:15:06 IST

VIENNA The leadership of Austria's conservative People's Party, the junior party in the country's coalition government, has appointed Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz as its new head, Kurz told a news conference on Sunday.

Kurz, 30, is widely seen as the party's best chance of boosting its ratings and surpassing the far-right Freedom Party, which is running first in opinion polls, followed by Chancellor Christian Kern's Social Democrats. He has already called for a snap parliamentary election, which Kern has said is now inevitable.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Keith Weir)

Published Date: May 15, 2017 12:15 am | Updated Date: May 15, 2017 12:15 am

