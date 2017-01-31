Australia, U.S. agree to deal exempting Australian citizens from travel ban | Reuters

SYDNEY Australian dual-nationals will not be affected by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order blocking visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday."Australian passport holders will be able to travel to the United States in the same way they were able to prior to the executive order," Mr Turnbull told Sky News television.

"I've just received that official confirmation."

