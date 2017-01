ANKARA At least 20 firefighters were killed when a 17-storey commercial building collapsed in Tehran on Thursday, the semi-official Fars news agency quoted Tehran's mayor as saying."At least 20 firefighters who were trapped under rubble have died," Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf told reporters.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Louise Ireland)

