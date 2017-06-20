At least 11 killed by mudslide in western Guatemala | Reuters

GUATEMALA CITY At least 11 people have died in western Guatemala after a mudslide buried some houses and two buses early on Tuesday after heavy rains, emergency services said.

The accident occurred following the collapse of part of a hillside in the municipality of San Pedro Soloma, said a spokesman for national disaster center Conred.

There were also nine people injured, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu)

