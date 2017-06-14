Asylum seekers who sued Australian government to receive $68 million in settlement

Melbourne: A settlement of $68 million has been promised to over 1,900 asylum seekers who sued the Australian government for ill treatment at the immigration camp in Papua New Guinea.

A lawyer, David Curtain, informed the Supreme Court of Victoria of the accord between the Australian government and the operators of the Manus Island camp.

Following this, the trial by 1,905 asylum seekers currently or formerly kept at camp at Manus Island in Papua New Guinea scheduled which was begin on Wednesday in the court has been called off. The asylum seekers were seeking damages for alleged physical and psychological injuries they argue they suffered as a result of the conditions on Manus Island, as well as for false imprisonment.

On the other hand, the Australian government has refused to resettle asylum seekers and pay the impoverished Pacific island nationals of Papua New Guinea and Nauru to keep hundreds of them from the West Asia, Africa and Asia.

No further details of the settlement have been disclosed and the immigration minister Peter Dutton refused to comment.

Meantime, the United States is considering to resettle up to 1,250 refugees from Manus Island and Nauru under a deal struck between Australia and former US president Barack Obama's administration.