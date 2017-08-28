As Huricane Harvey wreaks havoc in Texas, many appear to be making most of the flooded streets over weekned

As Hurricane Harvey left a trail of destruction while sweeping through Texas over the weekend, residents in the state are making most of the rather grim situation.

*Hurricane harvey creating the worst flood in Texas history* Texans: pic.twitter.com/qjw98mPUam — Kyle Tran (@KyleTran17) August 27, 2017

While many are panicking (legitimately so) and some are evacuating, others still think the situation is not as dire. Here are a few #HurricaneHarvey tweets people have posted as they prepare for the monster storm.

My neighbor found a way to have a bit of fun with an otherwise bad situation. #Harveypic.twitter.com/ree8zXxOmt — Patrick Jankowski (@PNJankowski) August 27, 2017

Out here playing Uno, eating Cheese Itz, and drinking Quench. thanks #hurricaneharvey for no power . STILL HAVING FUN DOE pic.twitter.com/hkTTxOPen1 — Andrew Gonzalez (@sneaksincc_) August 27, 2017

When people would rather starve during a hurricane than buy chicken & waffles flavored @LAYS#Harvey#HurricaneHarveypic.twitter.com/0R2VnyqaLY — Tyme Powell (@tymetolove) August 24, 2017

Yeah right yeah right, this what y'all be up to jk pic.twitter.com/NbnLO6VP0f — ￼ (@Raulvioli) August 27, 2017