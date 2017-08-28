You are here:
As Huricane Harvey wreaks havoc in Texas, many appear to be making most of the flooded streets over weekned

WorldFP StaffAug, 28 2017 11:17:40 IST

As Hurricane Harvey left a trail of destruction while sweeping through Texas over the weekend, residents in the state are making most of the rather grim situation.

While many are panicking (legitimately so) and some are evacuating, others still think the situation is not as dire. Here are a few #HurricaneHarvey tweets people have posted as they prepare for the monster storm.


