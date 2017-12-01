Argentina says abandons submarine crew rescue mission | Reuters

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina has ended a rescue operation for a submarine crew that disappeared 15 days ago, though it will continue trying to locate the vessel with international partners, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said on Thursday. A bouquet of flowers and banners in support of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine are placed on a fence outside an Argentine naval base in Mar del Plata, Argentina November 25, 2017. The banner below reads "God, give strength to the submariners". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci“More than double the number of days have passed where it would have been possible to rescue the crew,” Balbi told a news conference. Forty-four sailors were aboard the ARA San Juan when contact with the vessel was lost on Nov. 15.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.